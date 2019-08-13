Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $107.58. 3,170,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Walmart’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $425,106.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,580,120.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,110,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

