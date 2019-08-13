Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,538. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $56.12 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.