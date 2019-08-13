Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 650 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,459,327,000 after buying an additional 1,074,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,167,647,000 after buying an additional 2,900,868 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,089,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,574,000 after buying an additional 71,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,651,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,431,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $665,431,000 after buying an additional 30,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.54. 986,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,221. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $305.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

