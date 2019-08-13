Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,726 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.92. 331,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,893,064. Nike Inc has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.43.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $281,061.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.02.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.