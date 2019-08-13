Sequent Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sequent Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 1.3% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

WFC traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. 777,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,489,396. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

