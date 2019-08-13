Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up approximately 1.3% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,819,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,009,000 after acquiring an additional 324,355 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.33. The company had a trading volume of 25,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $90.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

