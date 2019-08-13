Seelaus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $5.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,802,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.65. The company has a market cap of $404.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie set a $226.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

