Seelaus Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,293.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,259,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,979,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,210,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,051 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 13,932.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 351,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,320,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 50,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,955,393.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 914,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,276,855.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 395,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $15,103,956.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 914,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,883,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 576,477 shares of company stock worth $21,843,351 in the last 90 days. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 47,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,839. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. Air Lease Corp has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.40 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.

Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

