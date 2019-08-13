Sector Gamma AS Invests $18.04 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $65,699,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 762.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 128,551 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19,776.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 123,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,634,000 after purchasing an additional 122,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,042,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,481,339,000 after purchasing an additional 113,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 437,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,003,000 after purchasing an additional 110,242 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN stock traded up $8.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.29. The stock had a trading volume of 339,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,211. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $287.66 and a 52 week high of $442.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total value of $305,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,045.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $353.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $353.00 price target (down from $408.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

