Sector Gamma AS Has $5.53 Million Position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Sector Gamma AS lowered its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,576 shares during the quarter. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000.

PTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTLA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.13. 89,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.18.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.42 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 352.12% and a negative net margin of 379.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 608.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

