Sector Gamma AS Cuts Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Sector Gamma AS lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 122,990 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.5% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $59.84. 244,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182,775. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday. Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

