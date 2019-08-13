SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes $2.22 Million Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 72,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 246,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 93,634 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 220,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 131,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 581.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,302,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

DISCA traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $29.55. 302,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,310. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Communications had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $288,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Faricy bought 35,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.91 per share, with a total value of $1,001,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,862.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.