SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $40.33 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 7.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $40,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 17,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,207,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,703,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,082,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969,960 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,335,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,955,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,823,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,028,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,945,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie set a $226.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.40 on Tuesday, hitting $164.71. 1,996,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,802,676. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.65. The company has a market cap of $404.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

