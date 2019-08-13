SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,500 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up about 2.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 60.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 222.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,351. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research set a $46.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $197,633.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $81,958.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,327 shares of company stock worth $2,466,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

