SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 36,221 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,000. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up about 1.5% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $2,786,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nicolas G. Schuck sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total transaction of $102,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $539,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Ermatinger sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $394,117.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,408,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,237 shares of company stock worth $924,894 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,828. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.93. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $262.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.49). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

