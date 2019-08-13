SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

SCYX has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $6.00 price target on SCYNEXIS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Aegis began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut SCYNEXIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on SCYNEXIS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

SCYX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,710. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 141.28% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Equities analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 153.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 127,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 86.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 219,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

