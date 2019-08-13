SCRIV NETWORK Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $22,616.00 and $173.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

