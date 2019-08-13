Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €54.70 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.70 ($63.60) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.25 ($53.78).

Get Scout24 alerts:

ETR:G24 traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €52.10 ($60.58). The stock had a trading volume of 121,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a one year low of €33.22 ($38.63) and a one year high of €51.75 ($60.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.