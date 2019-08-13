Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 657 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.7% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.33. The company had a trading volume of 40,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,529. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $119.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

