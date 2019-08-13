Scott & Selber Inc. Purchases New Shares in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,662 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in RingCentral by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.01. 14,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,030. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $146.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,531.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on RingCentral from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.94.

In related news, COO David Sipes sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $1,675,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,780,577.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $578,495.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,727,806.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,541 shares of company stock worth $43,812,268. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.