Scott & Selber Inc. Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Cintas by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,345,000 after buying an additional 475,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,196,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,972,000 after purchasing an additional 66,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 653,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,061,000 after acquiring an additional 503,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at $33,283,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTAS traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.29. The company had a trading volume of 21,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,446. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $155.98 and a 1-year high of $266.56. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

