Scott & Selber Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,666 Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,666 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Workday by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,716,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,680,974,000 after acquiring an additional 552,280 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 31,200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,011,000 after purchasing an additional 518,869 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $59,187,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $49,230,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Workday by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,870,000 after purchasing an additional 249,466 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total value of $57,942,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,235,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 757,346 shares of company stock valued at $154,821,963. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

WDAY traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $192.28. The company had a trading volume of 779,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,167. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.91. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of -157.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Workday from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

