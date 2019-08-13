Scott & Selber Inc. Acquires 224 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.57. 1,253,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,212. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $194.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Fabrizio Freda sold 99,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.13, for a total transaction of $16,628,599.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,377.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,445 shares of company stock worth $19,866,218. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.36.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

