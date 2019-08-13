Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 918.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,767,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121,156 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,875,000 after buying an additional 876,940 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,827,000 after buying an additional 189,832 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,157,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,341,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.59. 13,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.50. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $50.73.

