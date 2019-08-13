SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Sells $4,344,249.60 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 17,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total value of $4,344,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,664,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of SBAC stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.77. 555,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,297. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.09. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.13 and a fifty-two week high of $260.50.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James downgraded SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 81,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 734,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,942,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,699,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.