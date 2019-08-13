SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Sells $4,344,249.60 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 17,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total value of $4,344,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,664,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.77. 555,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,297. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.09. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.13 and a fifty-two week high of $260.50.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James downgraded SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 81,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 734,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,942,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,699,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

