Saturna Capital CORP Purchases New Stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Saturna Capital CORP owned about 0.13% of Culp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Culp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after buying an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Culp by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Culp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Culp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Culp by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE CULP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,443. Culp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.52 million, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). Culp had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $70.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bernard Gallagher, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $25,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

