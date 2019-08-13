Saturna Capital CORP Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.29, for a total transaction of $46,039.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $903,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,340,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,458 shares of company stock worth $19,582,518 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Illumina to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,672. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.62 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

