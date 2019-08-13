Saturna Capital CORP Has $39.44 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $39,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 346.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,643,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $179.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $44,328,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 874,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,246,488.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,356,250 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,375 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

