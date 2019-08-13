Saturna Capital CORP Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 120.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.09% of Duluth worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Duluth by 4,431.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Duluth by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTH traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.18. Duluth Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $35.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Duluth had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $114.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duluth news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $89,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

DLTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Duluth from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

