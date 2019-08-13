Saturna Capital CORP Buys 998 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in RPM International were worth $12,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in RPM International by 63.2% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in RPM International by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.59. 241,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.66%.

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $73,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,299.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

