Saturna Capital CORP Buys 310 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,220,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 2.6% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $89,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 332.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.16.

Shares of CHD traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.23. The stock had a trading volume of 53,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $79.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,540 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,910.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,993.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,888.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,046. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

