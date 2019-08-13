Saturna Capital CORP Acquires 195 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up approximately 1.6% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.27% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $55,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,204,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,590 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16,307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 552,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,212,000 after acquiring an additional 548,752 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,352,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,669,000 after acquiring an additional 520,816 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,284,000 after acquiring an additional 278,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,738,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,593,000 after acquiring an additional 275,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

NYSE:MKC traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.19. 426,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $165.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $1,463,644.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nneka Louise Rimmer sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $318,821.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,310.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,035 shares of company stock worth $2,378,874. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.