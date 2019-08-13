Sasol (SSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th.

SSL traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. 79,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,491. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. Sasol has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

SSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie cut Sasol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

