Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.51

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and traded as low as $3.00. Sappi shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPPJY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sappi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sappi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sappi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.60%.

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

