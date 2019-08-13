SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Position Raised by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 326.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,849,000 after buying an additional 1,351,984 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,261,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,489,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,266,000 after buying an additional 270,941 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,412,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,013,971,000 after buying an additional 256,923 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in SAP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,755,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,659,000 after buying an additional 240,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $140.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.87. The stock has a market cap of $147.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.63.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

