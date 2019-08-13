Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SASR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.25 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.85.

SASR opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $40.56.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $82.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

