Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. 243,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,594. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

