Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.31 ($31.75).

Salzgitter stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €17.05 ($19.83). 503,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.67 million and a PE ratio of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €16.96 ($19.72) and a 12-month high of €44.00 ($51.16). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.11.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

