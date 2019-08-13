salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $165.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Nomura cut their target price on salesforce.com from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on salesforce.com to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.73.

Shares of CRM opened at $140.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.07. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The company has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.90, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.31, for a total transaction of $2,402,281.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 168 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $25,851.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,037.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,007 shares of company stock worth $50,574,177. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $125,446,000 after acquiring an additional 75,502 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2,937.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

