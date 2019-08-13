S2 Resources (ASX:S2R) Trading 11.5% Higher

S2 Resources Ltd (ASX:S2R) shares traded up 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.15 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.10), 221,107 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 million and a PE ratio of -11.15.

S2 Resources Company Profile (ASX:S2R)

S2 Resources Ltd engages in the exploration of various mineral properties in Australia and Scandinavia. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and platinum metals. It holds an 80% interest in Eundynie tenements that consist of six exploration licenses covering 103 square kilometers; interests in the Ecru project located to the southeast of Battle Mountain in Lander County, Nevada; and the South Roberts project located in Eureka County, Nevada.

