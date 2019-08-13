Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

RHP opened at $79.32 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $64.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.49.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 13,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

