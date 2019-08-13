RUSGOVBETF/ETF (ASX:RGB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

RUSGOVBETF/ETF (ASX:RGB)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$23.38 ($16.58) and last traded at A$23.41 ($16.60), 2,286 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$23.45 ($16.63).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$22.95.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from RUSGOVBETF/ETF’s previous Interim dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

