Ruff Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Ruff has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. Ruff has a market cap of $12.68 million and $365,192.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00271616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.59 or 0.01327524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022622 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00096412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

