Rubycoin (RBY) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Rubycoin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Rubycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001500 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Rubycoin has a market cap of $4.36 million and $20.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00024703 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005139 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Rubycoin

Rubycoin (RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,232,814 coins. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg . Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org . The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

