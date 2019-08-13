RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) PT Lowered to GBX 600 at Peel Hunt

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its target price lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RSA. Barclays increased their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 586 ($7.66) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 627 ($8.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target (up from GBX 600 ($7.84)) on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 637.27 ($8.33).

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 530.20 ($6.93) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 570.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 9.29. RSA Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 490.40 ($6.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 646 ($8.44).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. RSA Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

