Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Zoetis by 306.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Zoetis by 217.9% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,770. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.71. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $78.90 and a 12 month high of $125.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

In other news, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $260,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,788.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 8,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $837,284.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,955. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

