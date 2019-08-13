Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,672,000 after purchasing an additional 346,263 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

NYSE DG traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $135.87. The company had a trading volume of 598,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $145.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

