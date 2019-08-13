Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,386 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $19,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,441,000 after acquiring an additional 507,345 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,214,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.62.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.83. 28,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.60. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $150.80 and a twelve month high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

In other news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,613,717.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

