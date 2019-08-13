Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 15,064 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Casey’s General Stores worth $20,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 170.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 188.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti set a $147.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.90.

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.94. 7,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $110.43 and a twelve month high of $167.98.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $625,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,564.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,595 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

