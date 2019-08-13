Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,923 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of IDACORP worth $14,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,823 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,863 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,294 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after acquiring an additional 37,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,328 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.12. 2,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.03. IDACORP Inc has a 12-month low of $89.31 and a 12-month high of $106.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.10.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.38 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In other IDACORP news, VP Tessia Park sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $28,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

